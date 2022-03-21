The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

The AES Corporation with ticker code (AES) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 24.5 calculating the average target price we see 28.9. Now with the previous closing price of 23.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 22.18 while the 200 day moving average is 23.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,784m. Company Website: https://www.aes.com

The potential market cap would be $19,255m based on the market concensus.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, luding coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 31,459 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was orporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.