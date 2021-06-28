The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

The AES Corporation with ticker code (AES) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 27.5 and has a mean target at 29.81. Now with the previous closing price of 25.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.44 while the 200 day moving average is 26.06. The market cap for the company is $17,469m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aes.com

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,308 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.