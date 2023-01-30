The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

The AES Corporation found using ticker (AES) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 26 with the average target price sitting at 31.09. With the stocks previous close at 27.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.98 while the 200 day moving average is 24.39. The market cap for the company is $18,015m. Company Website: https://www.aes.com

The potential market cap would be $20,278m based on the market concensus.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 31,459 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.