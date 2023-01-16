Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

The AES Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

The AES Corporation with ticker code (AES) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 30.82. With the stocks previous close at 27.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 27.94 and the 200 day moving average is 24.32. The company has a market cap of $18,609m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aes.com

The potential market cap would be $20,713m based on the market concensus.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 31,459 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

