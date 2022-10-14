Follow us on:

Tharisa plc 58.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Tharisa plc with ticker (LON:THS) now has a potential upside of 58.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tharisa plc share price of 103 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 58.8%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 106 (52 week high) with an average of 158,108 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,335,576,000.

Tharisa PLC is a Cyprus-based mining company. The Company is an integrated resource group with controlling interests in platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome mining, processing operations and associated sales and logistics operations. It operates the Tharisa Mine, a co-producing, open pit PGM and chrome mine located in the Bushveld Complex of South Africa. Its subsidiaries include Tharisa Minerals, Arxo Metals, Arxo Resource and Arxo Logistics. Tharisa Minerals produces PGM concentrate, as well as metallurgical and chemical grade chrome concentrates from a shallow open pit mine near Rustenburg, North West Province. Arxo Metals produces specialized chemical and foundry-grade chrome concentrates. Its Arxo Resources markets and sells metallurgical grade chrome concentrate to customers, primarily in Asia. Its Arxo Logistics manages rail and road distribution of PGM concentrate and chrome concentrates produced by the Tharisa Mine.



