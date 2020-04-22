TG Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 83.4% Upside

TG Therapeutics found using ticker (TGTX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 21.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 83.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,406m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tgtherapeutics.com

TG Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. It also develops Ublituximab, a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL and MS; Umbralisib, a dual PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon inhibitor, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL, and Phase 2b pivotal study for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. In addition, the company develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; TG-1701, an oral Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody that is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers. TG Therapeutics has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

