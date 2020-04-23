TG Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 75.8% Upside

TG Therapeutics with ticker code (TGTX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 21.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 75.8%. The 50 day MA is 10.03 while the 200 day moving average is 10.27. The company has a market cap of $1,380m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tgtherapeutics.com

TG Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. It also develops Ublituximab, a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL and MS; Umbralisib, a dual PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon inhibitor, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL, and Phase 2b pivotal study for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. In addition, the company develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; TG-1701, an oral Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody that is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers. TG Therapeutics has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

