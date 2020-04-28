TG Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 71.9% Upside

TG Therapeutics found using ticker (TGTX) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 21.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.96 and the 200 day moving average is 10.38. The market cap for the company is $1,498m. Find out more information at: http://www.tgtherapeutics.com

TG Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. It also develops Ublituximab, a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL and MS; Umbralisib, a dual PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon inhibitor, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL, and Phase 2b pivotal study for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. In addition, the company develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; TG-1701, an oral Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody that is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers. TG Therapeutics has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

