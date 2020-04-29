TG Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.4% Upside

TG Therapeutics found using ticker (TGTX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 12.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 69.4%. The day 50 moving average is 10.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,312m. Company Website: http://www.tgtherapeutics.com

TG Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. It also develops Ublituximab, a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL and MS; Umbralisib, a dual PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon inhibitor, which is in Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of CLL, and Phase 2b pivotal study for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. In addition, the company develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; TG-1701, an oral Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase, which is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody that is in Phase I pivotal study for the treatment of B-cell cancers. TG Therapeutics has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn