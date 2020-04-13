TG Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 112.9% Upside

TG Therapeutics with ticker code (TGTX) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 18 with a mean TP of 21.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 112.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.92. The company has a market cap of $1,147m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tgtherapeutics.com

TG Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. The company has five B-cell targeted drug candidates in clinical development, with the lead two therapies, such as Ublituximab and Umbralisib in pivotal trials for CLL, NHL, and MS. Its Ublituximab is a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that has been glycoengineered for enhanced potency over first generation antibodies; and Umbralisib is an oral, once daily inhibitor of PI3K delta. The company also develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody; TG-1701, an oral Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

