TFF Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 252.1% Upside

TFF Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (TFFP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 with a mean TP of 15. Now with the previous closing price of 4.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 252.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.26 and the 200 day MA is 4.87. The company has a market cap of $89m. Find out more information at: http://www.tffpharma.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia’s Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

