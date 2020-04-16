TFF Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 219.1% Upside

TFF Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (TFFP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 219.1%. The 50 day MA is 4.3 and the 200 day moving average is 4.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $88m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tffpharma.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia’s Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines. TFF Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

