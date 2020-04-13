TFF Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 201.2% Upside

TFF Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (TFFP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 with a mean TP of 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 201.2%. The day 50 moving average is 4.3 and the 200 day moving average is 4.89. The market cap for the company is $91m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tffpharma.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It focuses on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company’s drug candidates under development include TFF Vori for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; TFF Tac-Lac¸ an immunosuppressive drug used in transplant medicine; and triple combination, a dry powder drug combination for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. TFF Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

