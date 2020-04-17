TFF Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 197.0% Upside

TFF Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (TFFP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 5.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 197.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.3 while the 200 day moving average is 4.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $86m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tffpharma.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia’s Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn