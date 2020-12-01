TFF Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

TFF Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (TFFP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 18 and has a mean target at 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 15.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The 50 day MA is 15.15 and the 200 day moving average is 11.25. The market cap for the company is $349m. Company Website: http://www.tffpharma.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals , an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia’s Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals also has a joint development and collaboration agreement with Augmenta Bioworks to develop commercial products incorporating Augmenta’s human-derived monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 therapeutics. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.