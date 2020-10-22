Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite with ticker code (TGH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day MA is 9.79 while the 200 day moving average is 8.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $625m. Company Website: http://www.textainer.com

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.3 million containers, representing 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

