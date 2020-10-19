Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite found using ticker (TGH) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 with a mean TP of 13. Now with the previous closing price of 11.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.58. The market cap for the company is $625m. Visit the company website at: http://www.textainer.com

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.3 million containers, representing 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn