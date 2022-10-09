Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.6% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite found using ticker (TGH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 46 with the average target price sitting at 50.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 81.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.71 and the 200 day MA is 33.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,275m. Visit the company website at: https://www.textainer.com

The potential market cap would be $2,315m based on the market concensus.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company’s containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45′, pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.7 million containers representing 4.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the U.S. military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.