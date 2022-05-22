Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.8% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite with ticker code (TGH) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 52.5. With the stocks previous close at 30.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 71.8%. The 50 day MA is 35.2 while the 200 day moving average is 35.79. The company has a market cap of $1,483m. Find out more information at: https://www.textainer.com

The potential market cap would be $2,548m based on the market concensus.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company’s containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45′, pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.7 million containers representing 4.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the U.S. military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.