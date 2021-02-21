Twitter
Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite found using ticker (TGH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 31 and has a mean target at 33.5. Now with the previous closing price of 23.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.09 and the 200 day MA is 16.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,264m. Company Website: http://www.textainer.com

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.3 million containers, representing 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

