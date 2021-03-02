Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite found using ticker (TGH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 33.5. With the stocks previous close at 26.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,260m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.textainer.com

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.3 million containers, representing 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.