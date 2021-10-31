Twitter
Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Textainer Group Holdings Limite with ticker code (TGH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 41 with a mean TP of 41.5. Now with the previous closing price of 40.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 35.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,020m. Find out more information at: http://www.textainer.com

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company’s containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45′, pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container acquisition, management, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.4 million containers, representing 3.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

