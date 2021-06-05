Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite with ticker code (TGH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 39.5. Now with the previous closing price of 33.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.49 while the 200 day moving average is 23.58. The market cap for the company is $1,629m. Company Website: http://www.textainer.com

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company’s containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45′, pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container acquisition, management, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.4 million containers, representing 3.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.