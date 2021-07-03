Textainer Group Holdings Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Textainer Group Holdings Limite found using ticker (TGH) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 37 with a mean TP of 39.5. With the stocks previous close at 33.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.76 and the 200 day moving average is 25.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,642m. Company Website: http://www.textainer.com

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company’s containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45′, pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container acquisition, management, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.4 million containers, representing 3.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.