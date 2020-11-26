Twitter
Texas Pacific Land Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Texas Pacific Land Trust found using ticker (TPL) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 575 and 575 calculating the mean target price we have 575. Given that the stocks previous close was at 556.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 473.96 and the 200 day MA is 538.14. The market cap for the company is $4,190m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tpltrust.com

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land. As of December 31, 2019, it owned the surface estate in approximately 901,787 acres of land comprising various separate tracts located in 19 counties in the western part of Texas. This segment also owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 84,934 acres of land, as well as a 1/16th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 370,737 acres of land in the western part of Texas; and oil and gas royalty interests in approximately 3,074 net royalty acres. The Water Service and Operations segment offers water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, disposal solutions, water tracking, analytics, and well testing services. Texas Pacific Land Trust was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

