Texas Pacific Land Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Texas Pacific Land Corporation found using ticker (TPL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2000 and 1361 with the average target price sitting at 1680.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1550 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1597.82 and the 200 day moving average is 1103.79. The market cap for the company is $11,944m. Find out more information at: http://www.texaspacific.com

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company’s Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads. In addition, this segment is involved in material sales, including caliche. The company’s Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, disposal solutions, water tracking, analytics, and well testing services to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also engages in the recycled water operations; and holds royalties for water sourced from its land. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.