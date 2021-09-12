Texas Pacific Land Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Texas Pacific Land Corporation found using ticker (TPL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2000 and 1364 with the average target price sitting at 1682. With the stocks previous close at 1226.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The 50 day MA is 1403.73 and the 200 day MA is 1486.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,466m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.texaspacific.com

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company’s Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads. In addition, this segment is involved in material sales, including caliche. The company’s Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, disposal solutions, water tracking, analytics, and well testing services to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also engages in the recycled water operations; and holds royalties for water sourced from its land. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.