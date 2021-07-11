Texas Pacific Land Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Texas Pacific Land Corporation found using ticker (TPL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2000 and 1357 calculating the mean target price we have 1678.5. With the stocks previous close at 1460.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1527.45 while the 200 day moving average is 1327.16. The company has a market cap of $11,711m. Company Website: http://www.texaspacific.com

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company’s Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads. In addition, this segment is involved in material sales, including caliche. The company’s Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, disposal solutions, water tracking, analytics, and well testing services to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also engages in the recycled water operations; and holds royalties for water sourced from its land. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.