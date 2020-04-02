Texas Instruments Incorporated – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Texas Instruments Incorporated with ticker code (TXN) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 85 and has a mean target at 124.39. With the stocks previous close at 99.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 112.1 and the 200 day MA is 122.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $90,465m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ti.com

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn