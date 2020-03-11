Texas Instruments Incorporated – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Texas Instruments Incorporated found using ticker (TXN) now have 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 164 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 134.37. Now with the previous closing price of 112.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The day 50 moving average is 124.64 while the 200 day moving average is 124.87. The company has a market cap of $101,981m. Company Website: http://www.ti.com

This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

