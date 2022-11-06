Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Texas Instruments Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Texas Instruments Incorporated with ticker code (TXN) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 230 and 127 calculating the average target price we see 171.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 156.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 161.25 while the 200 day moving average is 168.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $147,617m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ti.com

The potential market cap would be $162,084m based on the market concensus.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

