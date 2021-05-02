Texas Instruments Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Texas Instruments Incorporated with ticker code (TXN) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 235 and 155 calculating the mean target price we have 199.9. Now with the previous closing price of 184.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 186.45 and the 200 day moving average is 169.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $166,655m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ti.com

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.