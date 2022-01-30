Texas Instruments Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Texas Instruments Incorporated found using ticker (TXN) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 240 and 142 calculating the mean target price we have 202.34. With the stocks previous close at 173.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 187.8 and the 200 day moving average is 189.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $163,816m. Company Website: https://www.ti.com

The potential market cap would be $190,870m based on the market concensus.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.