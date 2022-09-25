Twitter
Tetra Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tetra Technologies with ticker code (TTI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 and has a mean target at 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 81.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4 and the 200 day MA is 3.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $445m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tetratec.com

The potential market cap would be $807m based on the market concensus.

TETRA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

