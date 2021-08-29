Tetra Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.8% Upside

Tetra Technologies with ticker code (TTI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4.25. With the stocks previous close at 2.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.17 and the 200 day moving average is 3.13. The market cap for the company is $408m. Find out more information at: http://www.tetratec.com

TETRA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.