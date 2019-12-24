Tesla – Consenus Indicates Potential -27.3% Downside

Tesla found using ticker (TSLA) have now 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 733.9 and 44.52 calculating the average target price we see 295. Given that the stocks previous close was at 405.59 this indicates there is a potential downside of -27.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 350.42 and the 200 day moving average is 267.87. The market cap for the company is $75,562m. Find out more information at: http://www.tesla.com

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors and changed its name to Tesla in February 2017. Tesla was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.