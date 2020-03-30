Tesco PLC 6.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Tesco PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TSCO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Tesco PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 248 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.1% from today’s opening price of 233.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.6 points and decreased 21 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 260.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 203.7 GBX.

Tesco PLC has a 50 day moving average of 246.41 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 240.07. There are currently 9,793,496,561 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 43,176,165. Market capitalisation for LON:TSCO is £22,652,357,844 GBP.

