Tesco PLC 21.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Tesco PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TSCO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Tesco PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 280 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.4% from today’s opening price of 230.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 10.7 points and decreased 25.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 260.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 203.7 GBX.

Tesco PLC has a 50 day moving average of 246.72 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 240.10. There are currently 9,793,496,561 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 42,138,256. Market capitalisation for LON:TSCO is £22,309,585,464 GBP.

