Tesco PLC 15.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Tesco PLC with ticker (LON:TSCO) now has a potential upside of 15.4% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 240 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tesco PLC share price of 203 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.4%. Trading has ranged between 194 (52 week low) and 304 (52 week high) with an average of 26,465,846 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £15,303,283,411.



Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI and Central Europe and Tesco Bank. The UK & ROI segment includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment includes Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. Tesco Bank segment includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom. The Company’s businesses include Tesco UK, Tesco Czech Republic, Tesco Hungary, Tesco Ireland, Tesco Slovakia, Tesco Bank and dunnhumby. The Company offers a range of personal banking products and services that include credit card receivables, personal current accounts and personal loans.







