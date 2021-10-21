Twitter
Tesco PLC 11.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Tesco PLC with ticker (LON:TSCO) now has a potential upside of 11.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 308 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tesco PLC share price of 272 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 11.6%. Trading has ranged between 217 (52 week low) and 318 (52 week high) with an average of 18,964,083 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £20,915,270,233.

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; Central Europe, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom. The Company’s businesses include Tesco UK, Tesco Czech Republic, Tesco Hungary, Tesco Ireland, Tesco Slovakia, Tesco Bank and dunnhumby. The Company offers a range of personal banking products and services that include credit card receivables, personal current accounts and personal loans.



