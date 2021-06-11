Twitter
TESCO ORD 6 1/3P – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

TESCO ORD 6 1/3P with EPIC code (LON:TSCO) now have 14 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £3.00 and £2. with the average target price sitting at £2.70. Given that the previous closing share price was at £2.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The day 50 moving average is £2.25 while the 200 day moving average is £2.57. The company has a market cap of £18b. Find out more information at: http://www.tesco.com

Tesco , together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services. It operates in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Tesco was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

