TESCO ORD 6 1/3P – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

TESCO ORD 6 1/3P found using the EPIC (LON:TSCO) have now 14 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £3.00 and £2. and has a mean target at £2.70. Given that the previous closing share price was at £2.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £2.27 and the 200 day moving average is £2.63. The market capitalisation for the company is £18b. Find out more information at: http://www.tesco.com

Tesco , together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.