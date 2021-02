TESCO ORD 5P – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

TESCO ORD 5P with EPIC code (LON:TSCO) now have 14 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £3.00 and £2. with the average target price sitting at £2.70. Now with the previous closing price of £2.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of £3.00 and the 200 moving average now moves to £2.85. The market cap for the company is £18b. Visit the company website at: http://www.tesco.com

Tesco , together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.