Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.6% Upside

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. with ticker code (TX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 46.68. With the stocks previous close at 27.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.6%. The 50 day MA is 28.98 and the 200 day MA is 37.19. The market cap for the company is $6,072m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ternium.com

Ternium S.A. manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social; scrap; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the construction, automotive, home appliances, agro, packaging, transport, and energy industries. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

