Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.3% Upside

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. with ticker code (TX) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 34 and has a mean target at 46.86. Now with the previous closing price of 27.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.93 and the 200 day moving average is 38.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,662m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ternium.com

The potential market cap would be $9,526m based on the market concensus.

Ternium S.A. manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social; scrap; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the construction, automotive, home appliances, agro, packaging, transport, and energy industries. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.