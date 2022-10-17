Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.4% Upside

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. found using ticker (TX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 37 and has a mean target at 48.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 66.4%. The day 50 moving average is 30.58 and the 200 day MA is 38.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,328m. Find out more information at: https://www.ternium.com

The potential market cap would be $8,868m based on the market concensus.

Ternium S.A. manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social; scrap; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the construction, automotive, home appliances, agro, packaging, transport, and energy industries. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.