Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. with ticker code (TX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 51.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.53 and the 200 day moving average is 40.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,321m. Find out more information at: https://www.ternium.com

The potential market cap would be $9,599m based on the market concensus.

Ternium S.A. manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social; scrap; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the construction, automotive, home appliances, agro, packaging, transport, and energy industries. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

