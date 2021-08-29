Twitter
Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. with ticker code (TX) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 55.69. With the stocks previous close at 54.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 50.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.21. The company has a market cap of $10,966m. Find out more information at: http://www.ternium.com

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social, financial, scrap, and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries, as well as the heat, ventilation, and air conditioning sector. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã  r.l.

