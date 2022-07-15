Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Tern plc recommended all share offer for Pires Investments (VIDEO)

On 1 June 2022, it was announced that the Tern Directors and Pires Directors had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share offer by Tern for the issued and to be issued share capital of Pires, to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement (the “Scheme”) between Pires and Pires Shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Acquisition”)(the “2.7 Announcement”).

On 28 June 2022, it was announced, inter alia, that the scheme document in relation to the Scheme (the “Scheme Document”) would be published and posted to Pires Shareholders (other than to Pires Shareholders in certain Restricted Jurisdictions) on that date.

Publication of DirectorsTalk interview on website

In accordance with Rule 20.3(b) of the Code, the Tern Directors announce that a DirectorsTalk interview video (the “Interview”) with Al Sisto, Chief Executive Officer of Tern, and Nick Lee, Director of Pires has been posted to the Company’s website, www.ternplc.com. The Interview provides information on the portfolios of each of Tern and Pires as well as the background to and reasons for the Acquisition.

Words and expressions defined in the 2.7 Announcement, the Scheme Document or the Tern Circular shall, unless the context provides otherwise, have the same meanings in this announcement.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) Chief Executive Al Sisto and Nick Lee a director of Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI) join DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a recommended all share offer for Pires Investments.

Both Al and Nick provide a brief overview of their companies with an emphasis on company holding portfolios, the reasons why they and the board believes that combining the two businesses have compelling strategic rationale and the next steps in the transaction and what the shareholders of the respective companies should expect to see.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Tern plc
Tern plc recommended all share offer for Pires Investments (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.