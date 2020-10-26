Terex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Terex Corporation with ticker code (TEX) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 20.06. Now with the previous closing price of 19.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day MA is 19.8 and the 200 day moving average is 17.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,393m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.terex.com

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects. The company also provides materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and pavers, and conveyors under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Terex Finlay, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, Terex Conveying Systems, and Terex Bid-Well brand names. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and building roads and bridges, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. In addition, it designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets rough terrain and tower cranes use to move materials and equipment on rugged or uneven terrain and tower cranes, and lift construction material and place at point of use under the Terex brand. Further, the company provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

